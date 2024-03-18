PSL 9 Final: Sultans elect to bat against United

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both teams are geared up to deliver remarkable performances in the eagerly awaited final showdown tonight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2024) Multan Sultans won the toss on Monday and chose to bat first against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 Final at the National Bank Stadium.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi.

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy.