PSL 9: Gladiators Elect To Bowl Against Sultans
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2024 | 09:02 PM
The both sides are excited to lock horns in the 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at Karachi Stadium on Tuesday night.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans on Tuesday night.
It is the 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 which is being played at Karachi Stadium.
Playing XIs:
Quatta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Ali
