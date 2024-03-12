Open Menu

PSL 9: Gladiators Elect To Bowl Against Sultans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2024 | 09:02 PM

PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans

The both sides are excited to lock horns in the 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at Karachi Stadium on Tuesday night.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans on Tuesday night.

It is the 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 which is being played at Karachi Stadium.

Playing XIs:

Quatta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Ali

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League David Usman Khan Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Usama Mir Saud Shakeel Afridi Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS

CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

20 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments conti ..

Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore

18 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

20 minutes ago
 DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential ..

DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities

18 minutes ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hil ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of ..

18 minutes ago
Fatima Zahra wins painting competition

Fatima Zahra wins painting competition

18 minutes ago
 Old enmity claims life

Old enmity claims life

18 minutes ago
 MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, i ..

MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard

38 minutes ago
 Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate ..

Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

39 minutes ago
 Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembe ..

Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports