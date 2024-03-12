PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans

(@Abdulla99267510)

The both sides are excited to lock horns in the 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at Karachi Stadium on Tuesday night.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans on Tuesday night.

It is the 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 which is being played at Karachi Stadium.

Playing XIs:

Quatta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Ali