PSL 9: Gladiators opt to bowl first against Zalmi

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) Quetta Gladiators on Friday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi ground.

It is the 25th match of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.

With both teams boasting 9 points each, today's victor will secure a spot in the playoffs.

However, the losing team will still have an opportunity to stay in the title contention race."

Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk) , Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad