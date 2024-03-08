PSL 9: Gladiators Opt To Bowl First Against Zalmi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2024 | 08:22 PM
With both teams boasting 9 points each, today's victor will secure a spot in the playoffs at Rawalpindi ground tonight.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) Quetta Gladiators on Friday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi ground.
It is the 25th match of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.
With both teams boasting 9 points each, today's victor will secure a spot in the playoffs.
However, the losing team will still have an opportunity to stay in the title contention race."
Playing XIs:
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk) , Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad
Recent Stories
Few women know alcohol linked to breast cancer: WHO Europe
WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters
SECP celebrates Int’l Women Day; reaffirms commitment to promote gender divers ..
Police arrest smuggler, recover narcotics
Commissioner visits Dakh Graveyard to review arrangements
Meeting reviews measure taken against narcotics, drug abuse
PFA teams to perform duties in three shifts during Ramadan
CM directs to accelerate work of Quetta Development Package
CDA takes action against illegal constructions
Meeting reviews AIDS control in Bahawalpur
Ghurki emphasizes Women's progress on Int'l Women's Day
Directorate of Health Services MCI celebrates Int'l Women’s Day
More Stories From Sports
-
Colorful three-day IM Olympiad kicked off1 hour ago
-
Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship2 hours ago
-
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP2 hours ago
-
Golf: Blue Bay LPGA second round scores2 hours ago
-
England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 after Rohit, Gill tons2 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings squad arrives in Karachi3 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar all set to battle for win tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Four KP players excel in South Asian Junior Badminton3 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
China announces 31-man roster for World Cup qualifiers2 hours ago
-
France's Galthie rings the changes for Wales Six Nations trip4 hours ago
-
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team7 hours ago