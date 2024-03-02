PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

(@Abdulla99267510)

The development takes place at the moment when the second leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 is being played in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2024) National Stadium like much of the city got inundated after heavy rainfall on Friday.

The rainwater surrounded the gates of the stadium.

Due to the malfunctioning drainage system in Karachi, the rainwater accumulated at Gate No. 12 of the stadium, while efforts were being made to clear the gates due to the clogging of drains, turning roads into ponds.

The attempts to find sweepers to clear the drains and mitigate the effects of the rainfall caused considerable inconvenience to passing vehicles.

Despite efforts to clean and manage the drainage systems, the intense rainfall further worsened the situation in the city.

To cope with the situation and facilitate the hosting of upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and manage the arrangements for the impending rain, the Sindh government has deployed a rain emergency team in front of the National Stadium.

It is noteworthy that Karachi Kings will host Multan Sultans at the stadium on March 3rd, as Shahn Masood's team is set to play again after losing to Quetta Gladiators.