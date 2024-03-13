PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

(@Abdulla99267510)

The breach was identified under Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which prohibits the use of language, actions, or gestures that could disparage or instigate an aggressive response from a batsman upon dismissal during a match.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans has been penalized five percent of his match fee due to a Level 1 breach of HBL PSL’s code of conduct during the HBL PSL 9 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The incident took place in the third over of Quetta Gladiators’ innings, where Iftikhar directed inappropriate language towards the dismissed batsman.

Iftikhar admitted to the offense and agreed to the sanctions proposed by match referee Ali Naqvi, thus obviating the need for a formal hearing.

The penalty was imposed by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Richard Illingworth.