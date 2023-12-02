Open Menu

PSL 9: Islamabad United Signs Naseem Shah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Islamabad United, a two-time champion of the PSL, successfully secured the services of the 20-year-old bowler, following intense speculation within the cricket community regarding his potential shift.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2023) In a significant development ahead of the upcoming HB Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, Lahore-based cricketer Naseem Shah, renowned for his fast-paced bowling, has officially joined Islamabad United.

This move marks a departure from his previous association with Quetta Gladiators, a team he was previously aligned with.

Numerous PSL franchises had expressed interest in acquiring Naseem Shah's talents, but ultimately, it was Islamabad United that emerged triumphant in securing the promising young pacer. As part of this trade, Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Jr.

, former members of Islamabad United, have now transitioned to Quetta Gladiators.

Earlier reports had hinted at the possibility of Naseem Shah considering offers from Multan Sultans or Peshawar Zalmi. However, Islamabad United succeeded in securing his commitment, further solidifying their squad ahead of the PSL 9 draft, which is still 11 days away.

In addition to the acquisition of Naseem Shah, Islamabad United has already strengthened its roster with the addition of Imad Wasim, a left-handed all-rounder who was named the Player of the Tournament in the previous PSL season (PSL 8).

Imad Wasim's impressive performance, featuring 404 runs and nine wickets in 10 matches, prompted his move to Islamabad United, while pacer Hasan Ali transitioned to Karachi Kings as part of the trade.

More Stories From Sports