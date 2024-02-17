Open Menu

PSL 9: Islamabad United Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 08:40 PM

PSL 9: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

The both sides are excited for the opening match of Pakistan Super League Season 9 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: In the opening match of HBL PSL 9, Islamabad United won the toss against Lahore Qalandars and decided to bowl first at Gaddfi Stadium on Saturday.

The cricket enthusiasts would enjoy an atmosphere filled with excitement, fervor, and enthusiasm during the mega event.

The opening match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and two-time champions Islamabad United started at Gaddafi Stadium at 8:00 PM.

The double-header will commence at 2:00 PM, while the second match will start at 7:00 PM. Matches scheduled during the month of Ramadan will begin at 9:00 PM.

Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed aspirations for clinching the third title while Gaddafi Stadium will host the opening ceremony of HBL PSL 9 for the first time.

In the evening, starting from 6:00 PM, fans not only witnessed spectacular fireworks but also enjoyed performances by renowned artists including Arif Lohar, Noori Band, and singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, the voices behind the HBL PSL 9 anthem.

Captains from all teams are enthusiastic about PSL, with Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan expressing his desire to lift the trophy this season. Having analyzed their mistakes from the previous season, they are eager to execute their plans effectively this time. Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan stated that they are commencing their campaign from their home ground in Multan, believing it to be the best way to start the season. Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam expressed readiness to become champions this season.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Shadab Khan Ali Zafar Arif Lohar Islamabad United Afridi Event All From Best Habib Bank Limited Ramadan Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

1 hour ago
 Elections step towards promoting democracy: PM

Elections step towards promoting democracy: PM

1 hour ago
 188 kite seller held in grand operation

188 kite seller held in grand operation

1 hour ago
 WASA disconnects 158 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 158 connections of defaulters

1 hour ago
 CED organizes training workshops for college teach ..

CED organizes training workshops for college teachers

1 hour ago
 District admin imposes ban on sale of wheat pills

District admin imposes ban on sale of wheat pills

1 hour ago
Minister celebrates 75th anniversary of Gul Rana N ..

Minister celebrates 75th anniversary of Gul Rana Nusrat Community Centre at fami ..

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9 kicks off with glittering ceremony at Ga ..

HBL PSL 9 kicks off with glittering ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium

2 hours ago
 Kohat police arrests six gamblers

Kohat police arrests six gamblers

2 hours ago
 2-day Galyat snow festival kicks off

2-day Galyat snow festival kicks off

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 r ..

Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports