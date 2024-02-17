PSL 9: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

(@Abdulla99267510)

The both sides are excited for the opening match of Pakistan Super League Season 9 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: In the opening match of HBL PSL 9, Islamabad United won the toss against Lahore Qalandars and decided to bowl first at Gaddfi Stadium on Saturday.

The cricket enthusiasts would enjoy an atmosphere filled with excitement, fervor, and enthusiasm during the mega event.

The opening match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and two-time champions Islamabad United started at Gaddafi Stadium at 8:00 PM.

The double-header will commence at 2:00 PM, while the second match will start at 7:00 PM. Matches scheduled during the month of Ramadan will begin at 9:00 PM.

Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed aspirations for clinching the third title while Gaddafi Stadium will host the opening ceremony of HBL PSL 9 for the first time.

In the evening, starting from 6:00 PM, fans not only witnessed spectacular fireworks but also enjoyed performances by renowned artists including Arif Lohar, Noori Band, and singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, the voices behind the HBL PSL 9 anthem.

Captains from all teams are enthusiastic about PSL, with Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan expressing his desire to lift the trophy this season. Having analyzed their mistakes from the previous season, they are eager to execute their plans effectively this time. Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan stated that they are commencing their campaign from their home ground in Multan, believing it to be the best way to start the season. Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam expressed readiness to become champions this season.