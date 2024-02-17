PSL-9: Karachi Kings Captain Keeps High Hopes With New Players
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 17, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Karachi Kings captain Shan Masood, said on Saturday that his team eyeing on future and would try to play well in the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 against Multan Sultans tomorrow Feb 18 at Multan cricket stadium
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Karachi Kings captain Shan Masood, said on Saturday that his team eyeing on future and would try to play well in the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 against Multan Sultans tomorrow Feb 18 at Multan cricket stadium.
While holding a press conference at Multan cricket stadium, Shan Masood said that Karachi Kings was starting a new beginning with new players and management.
He said that they would try to play well and make their identity.
Karachi Kings captain further said that Rizwan was a great player and you get a chance to learn a lot while playing with him or against him.
He said that Karachi Kings couldn't perform better in the last two years and hoping to play well this time as our young talent is very great.
He claimed that the PSL title would be Karachi Kings in future as the team consists of young players.
Recent Stories
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures
Teenager killed during celebratory firing
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, organizes interviews for bank jobs.
DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi
Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL-9: Rizwan vows to give tough time to opponent teams2 hours ago
-
3 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9 kicks off with glittering ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium5 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win5 hours ago
-
CCPO reviews PSL security arrangements5 hours ago
-
Bassino wins second Crans-Montana downhill, Gut-Behrami third6 hours ago
-
Kiagaoge Kang bags ITF World Jr title6 hours ago
-
PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings8 hours ago
-
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central contract10 hours ago
-
Kings to give tough time to Sultan: Mir Hamza24 hours ago
-
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina24 hours ago
-
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani1 day ago