PSL 9: Karachi Kings Defeat Peshawar Zalmi By Seven Wickets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:39 PM
Karachi Kings have successfully chased the target set by Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point news-Feb 21st, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi faced another setback as Karachi Kings beat it in another match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.
Peshawar Zalmi had set the target of 155 runs which the kings easily chased by seven wickets.
Karachi Kings earlier had won the toss and decided to bowl first against Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi lost Saime Ayub's wicket at zero runs, dismissed by Shoaib Malik, and later, Mohammad Haris made 6 runs before being out on Mir Hamza's ball.
At this juncture, Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam stated that they were close to the target against Gladiators but failed to win the match.
Shaan Massood was so determined that he said that they were looking towards clinching first victory in the match.
He mentioned that there has been one change in the team lineup, with Irfan Khan Niazi replacing Saad Baig in the playing eleven.
Peshawar Zalmi:
Babar Azam, Saime Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Amir Jamal, Lyok Wood, Mohammad Zeshan, Waqar Salam Khil, and Salman Arshad.
Karachi Kings:
Shaan Masood, Mohammad Akhlaq, James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan Niazi, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, and Tabraiz Shamsi.
Recent Stories
DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Al-Aleem M ..
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 24
Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner
South Africa sets general election for May 29
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation31 minutes ago
-
Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships48 minutes ago
-
Zone-VI Whites, Zone-VII Whites secure final spots in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket to ..47 minutes ago
-
Babar Azam leads PSL run chart with historic 3000 runs milestone1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's Naseem, Awais win matches in Asian Men Snooker1 hour ago
-
Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi2 hours ago
-
Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held3 hours ago
-
Salim Saifullah hands over PTF reigns to Aisam ul Haq3 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win4 hours ago
-
UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 284 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Ahmed, Ahtesham move in ITF World Jr quarterfinals4 hours ago
-
David, Marsh propel Australia to thrilling T20 win over New Zealand6 hours ago