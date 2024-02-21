PSL 9: Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

Karachi Kings have successfully chased the target set by Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point news-Feb 21st, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi faced another setback as Karachi Kings beat it in another match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Peshawar Zalmi had set the target of 155 runs which the kings easily chased by seven wickets.

Karachi Kings earlier had won the toss and decided to bowl first against Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi lost Saime Ayub's wicket at zero runs, dismissed by Shoaib Malik, and later, Mohammad Haris made 6 runs before being out on Mir Hamza's ball.

At this juncture, Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam stated that they were close to the target against Gladiators but failed to win the match.

Shaan Massood was so determined that he said that they were looking towards clinching first victory in the match.

He mentioned that there has been one change in the team lineup, with Irfan Khan Niazi replacing Saad Baig in the playing eleven.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Babar Azam, Saime Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Amir Jamal, Lyok Wood, Mohammad Zeshan, Waqar Salam Khil, and Salman Arshad.

Karachi Kings:

Shaan Masood, Mohammad Akhlaq, James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan Niazi, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, and Tabraiz Shamsi.