PSL-9: Karachi Kings Elect To Bowl First Against Peshawar Zalmi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:39 PM
The both sides are determined to show excellent performance in today’s clash.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2024) Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the sixth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.
The match is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday (today).
The both sides are determined to show excellent performance in today’s clash.
(More to Come)
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win20 minutes ago
-
Swiatek slips past Stephens as Sabalenka crashes out in Dubai5 hours ago
-
Hendricks to maintain momentum in next matches12 hours ago
-
Team fought well, more improvements in next matches: Mike Hesson13 hours ago
-
ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off17 hours ago
-
Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker17 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Multan Sultans defeat Islamabad United by five wickets19 hours ago
-
Neil Hawkjns for tearing down stereotypes thru sports19 hours ago
-
Qadir Khan, Faaz Ullah shine in Inter-district cricket tourney19 hours ago
-
Gattuso out as Marseille coach after five months19 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win20 hours ago
-
Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals20 hours ago