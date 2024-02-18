Open Menu

PSL 9: Karachi Kings Opt To Bowl First Against Multan Sultans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2024 | 07:38 PM

It is the first match of the tournament which is being played at Multan Sultan and overall third match of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point Newsw-Feb 18th, 2024) Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the third match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Multan Stadium on Sunday.

This is the first match of the PSL 9 which is being played at Multan.

Before this match, two matches were played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. In the first match, Islamabad United made a good start by defeating Lahore Qalandars while in the second match, Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi.

In both previous match, the teams which won the toss decided to bowl first, and in this third match, Karachi Kings also made the same decision of bowling first against Multan Sultans.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Shan Masood, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir Khan.

