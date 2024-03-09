PSL 9: Kings Opt To Bowl Against Qalandars
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Shan Masood says they have introduced Arafat Minhas in their playing Xi in tonight clash with Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi stadium on Saturday night.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday.
Shan Masood, the skipper of the Kings, said that rebuilding is going well.
“Today we'll introduce Arafat Minhas. For us, it's about getting two crunch points. We talked about it (batting). We bowled really well against Islamabad and Quetta, hopefully today we will step in the batting,” said the Kings captain.
On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi said if they had won the toss, they would have battered first.
“We're hopeful today it will be our night and will look to win. Boys are positive. I'm fit and so far feeling good for last two-three months, looking forward to upcoming series for Pakistan,” said Shaheen.
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Tayyab Abbas
Karachi Kings: James Vince, Tim Seifert (wk), Shan Masood (c), Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan Niazi, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Hassan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Blessing Muzarabani
Recent Stories
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
More Stories From Sports
-
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues3 hours ago
-
Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title21 hours ago
-
Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium21 hours ago
-
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix21 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Zalmi qualify for playoffs by beating Gladiators23 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings arrive in city for PSL showdown21 hours ago
-
Naqvi orders upgradation of Gaddafi, Pindi, NBP stadiums21 hours ago
-
Colorful three-day IM Olympiad kicked off24 hours ago
-
Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship1 day ago
-
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP1 day ago
-
Golf: Blue Bay LPGA second round scores1 day ago
-
England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 after Rohit, Gill tons1 day ago