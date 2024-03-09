PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shan Masood says they have introduced Arafat Minhas in their playing Xi in tonight clash with Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi stadium on Saturday night.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday.

Shan Masood, the skipper of the Kings, said that rebuilding is going well.

“Today we'll introduce Arafat Minhas. For us, it's about getting two crunch points. We talked about it (batting). We bowled really well against Islamabad and Quetta, hopefully today we will step in the batting,” said the Kings captain.

On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi said if they had won the toss, they would have battered first.

“We're hopeful today it will be our night and will look to win. Boys are positive. I'm fit and so far feeling good for last two-three months, looking forward to upcoming series for Pakistan,” said Shaheen.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Tayyab Abbas

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Tim Seifert (wk), Shan Masood (c), Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan Niazi, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Hassan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Blessing Muzarabani