PSL 9: Kings Opt To Bowl First Against Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2024 | 07:06 PM

It is 10th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 which is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the 10th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 on Saturday.

The both sides are excited for the tonight clash at Gaddafi Staidum.

Karachi Kings Captain Shan Masood said, “I'm very satisfied with the way things have gone so far. We're going with the same line-up,”.

He said, “It was important to get foreign players who were very experienced and then build the local core,” hoping that they can produce similar performance that they produced in the last game.

On other hand Shaheen Afridi, the Qalandars’ captain, said, “Our batting and bowling has been so far good but our fielding is collapsing but I hope it'll be better tonight,”.

He said, “Shai Hope comes in. So far Haris (Rauf) hasn't clicked but we are hopeful for his comeback as well as Zaman Khan,”.

Afridi further said, “I’m always going for toes. Wicket looks good and hopefully it will reverse in the last few overs,”.

Playing XIs:

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan Niazi, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

