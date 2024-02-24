PSL 9: Kings Opt To Bowl First Against Qalandars
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2024 | 07:06 PM
It is 10th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 which is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the 10th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 on Saturday.
The both sides are excited for the tonight clash at Gaddafi Staidum.
Karachi Kings Captain Shan Masood said, “I'm very satisfied with the way things have gone so far. We're going with the same line-up,”.
He said, “It was important to get foreign players who were very experienced and then build the local core,” hoping that they can produce similar performance that they produced in the last game.
On other hand Shaheen Afridi, the Qalandars’ captain, said, “Our batting and bowling has been so far good but our fielding is collapsing but I hope it'll be better tonight,”.
He said, “Shai Hope comes in. So far Haris (Rauf) hasn't clicked but we are hopeful for his comeback as well as Zaman Khan,”.
Afridi further said, “I’m always going for toes. Wicket looks good and hopefully it will reverse in the last few overs,”.
Playing XIs:
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan Niazi, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win52 minutes ago
-
Painting competitions from 27th2 hours ago
-
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi4 hours ago
-
Mushtaq wins Mir Dir title in first Youth Inter-District Bodybuilding6 hours ago
-
Playing role in victory of team top priority: Dawid18 hours ago
-
Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultan by five runs18 hours ago
-
Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship22 hours ago
-
Chiefs hold off champions Crusaders to win Super Rugby opener22 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars determined to bounce back despite initial setbacks23 hours ago
-
QG Vs IU: Hawk-Eye admits DRS error24 hours ago
-
Dutch hockey club wins three-match friendly series24 hours ago
-
Liverpool to face Sparta Prague in Europa League last 161 day ago