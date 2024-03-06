PSL 9: Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Gladiators
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:01 PM
The both sides are excited to show thrilling performance in today’s clash at Rawalpindi Stadium.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators.
The both teams are excited to show thrilling performance in today’s match which will start at 2:00 pm. The strict security arrangements have been made for the players and the spectators.
In view of the points table, Quetta Gladiators is at number 2 with nine points while Karachi Kings are at number 5 with four points.
Playing XIs:
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani.
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban
326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
More Stories From Sports
-
Rahm says golf rankings not a 'good system' after LIV pulls out4 hours ago
-
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban14 hours ago
-
Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno14 hours ago
-
PSL Season Nine: Erin Holland enjoys rickshaw ride in Karachi15 hours ago
-
Inter varsity football championship begin at MNSUA15 hours ago
-
Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman18 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assures meritocracy in team selection; fitness camp in Kakul15 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by four runs18 hours ago
-
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title18 hours ago
-
PCB Chairman vows to make national team a force to be reckoned with19 hours ago
-
Preview: Real Madrid in strong position against Leipzig for Champions League quarters18 hours ago
-
Handball Men Provincial League concludes18 hours ago