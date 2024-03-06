Open Menu

PSL 9: Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Gladiators

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:01 PM

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

The both sides are excited to show thrilling performance in today’s clash at Rawalpindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators.

The both teams are excited to show thrilling performance in today’s match which will start at 2:00 pm. The strict security arrangements have been made for the players and the spectators.

In view of the points table, Quetta Gladiators is at number 2 with nine points while Karachi Kings are at number 5 with four points.

Playing XIs:

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

Related Topics

Shan Masood James Vince Mohammad Amir Mir Hamza Hasan Ali Mohammad Nawaz Saud Shakeel Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators Shoaib Malik

Recent Stories

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

14 minutes ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

1 hour ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

2 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

5 hours ago
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

14 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

14 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

14 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

14 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

14 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports