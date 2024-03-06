PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators.

The both teams are excited to show thrilling performance in today’s match which will start at 2:00 pm. The strict security arrangements have been made for the players and the spectators.

In view of the points table, Quetta Gladiators is at number 2 with nine points while Karachi Kings are at number 5 with four points.

Playing XIs:

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.