PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars set 188-run target for Quetta Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars after defeat from the Islamabad United in the opening match is determined to give tough time to Gladiators who defeated Peshawar Zalmi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars set a target of 188 runs for Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

It is the fourth match of PSL 9 which is being played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Previously, Lahore Qalandars was defeated by Islamabad United in the opening match.

Qalandars posted 195/5 in the tournament opener but United coasted home with eight wickets. Qalandars' bowling spearheads Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi remained wicketless. Lahore Qalandars have strengthened their squad with the addition of in-form Sikandar Raza and Carlos Brathwaite. Sikandar Raza had a wonderful ILT20 season recently, played a pivotal role in guiding his team Dubai Capitals to the final. Sikandar Raza was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of ILT20 2024, so he's a great addition to the line-up.

On other hand, the new-look Quetta Gladiators began the ninth edition with a 16-run victory over their arch-rival Peshawar Zalmi.

Saud Shakeel was adjudicated Player of the Match for his scintillating 74-run knock and it was refreshing to see him adjust well to the shorter format and make full use of the opportunity after being denied a chance in the PSL for 33 games. Their bowling attack lacked vitality in the first 10 overs but a run-out of Saim Ayub spurred them into action. Mohammad Amir then brought his experience to the fore as the asking rate kept creeping up for Peshawar Zalmi. In the end, it became too demanding and Quetta bagged their first two points.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Salman Fayyaz, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel (vc), Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed