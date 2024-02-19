PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars Set 188-run Target For Quetta Gladiators
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Lahore Qalandars after defeat from the Islamabad United in the opening match is determined to give tough time to Gladiators who defeated Peshawar Zalmi.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars set a target of 188 runs for Quetta Gladiators on Monday.
It is the fourth match of PSL 9 which is being played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
Previously, Lahore Qalandars was defeated by Islamabad United in the opening match.
Qalandars posted 195/5 in the tournament opener but United coasted home with eight wickets. Qalandars' bowling spearheads Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi remained wicketless. Lahore Qalandars have strengthened their squad with the addition of in-form Sikandar Raza and Carlos Brathwaite. Sikandar Raza had a wonderful ILT20 season recently, played a pivotal role in guiding his team Dubai Capitals to the final. Sikandar Raza was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of ILT20 2024, so he's a great addition to the line-up.
On other hand, the new-look Quetta Gladiators began the ninth edition with a 16-run victory over their arch-rival Peshawar Zalmi.
Saud Shakeel was adjudicated Player of the Match for his scintillating 74-run knock and it was refreshing to see him adjust well to the shorter format and make full use of the opportunity after being denied a chance in the PSL for 33 games. Their bowling attack lacked vitality in the first 10 overs but a run-out of Saim Ayub spurred them into action. Mohammad Amir then brought his experience to the fore as the asking rate kept creeping up for Peshawar Zalmi. In the end, it became too demanding and Quetta bagged their first two points.
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Salman Fayyaz, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel (vc), Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed
Recent Stories
Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosts Book Talk event
SU issues schedule of buses
Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in India
Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre area in Punjab, says secretary ag ..
Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomatic Academy
House looted in Hassanabdal
PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward Bloc
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack case
SC summons petitioner in plea against elections
Construction work on Judo Academy, Resource Center underway at SAU Tandojam
KDA decides to auction land
Power supply suspension schedule for week
More Stories From Sports
-
Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey2 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results2 hours ago
-
Cholistan desert rally to start from Tuesday3 hours ago
-
Sports games held in Degree college larkana2 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win4 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today8 hours ago
-
No Kohli, no problem: Jaiswal leads charge of bright new India9 hours ago
-
Combined efforts lead team to victory: Head Coach21 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup Juniors reach Colombo1 day ago
-
SSA name organizing committee for Sindh Games1 day ago
-
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings1 day ago
-
Dutch hockey club reaches Lahore to promote sports tourism1 day ago