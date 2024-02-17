Open Menu

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars Set 196-run Target For Islamabad United

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 08:40 PM

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars set 196-run target for Islamabad United

Rassie van der Dussen scored 71 off 41 balls, Sahibzada Farhan made 57 off 36 balls and led their strong to a strong position in the first clash of PSL 9 season at Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars on Saturday set a target of 196 runs for Islamabad United in the first thrilling clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars made 195 runs against the loss of five wickets.

Rassie van der Dussen scored 71 off 41 balls and pushed his side to a strong position. Sahibzada Farhan scored 57 off 36 balls followed by Abdullah Shafique who could score 28 off 22 balls. Fakhar Zaman could contribute 13 runs off 13 balls while David Wiese made 14 runs off 8 balls.

For Islamabad United, Tymal Mills took two wickets for 45 runs, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah could get one wicket each. Faheem Ashraf did three overs, gave 40 runs but could not get any wicket. Similarly, Ubaid Shah and Imad Wasim also could not get any wicket.

Islamabad United earlier won the match and decided to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars.

In the evening, starting from 6:00 PM, fans not only witnessed spectacular fireworks but also enjoyed performances by renowned artists including Arif Lohar, Noori Band, and singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, the voices behind the HBL PSL 9 anthem.

Captains from all teams are enthusiastic about PSL, with Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan expressing his desire to lift the trophy this season. Having analyzed their mistakes from the previous season, they are eager to execute their plans effectively this time. Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan stated that they are commencing their campaign from their home ground in Multan, believing it to be the best way to start the season. Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam expressed readiness to become champions this season.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Pakistan Super League David Van Lahore Qalandars Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Ali Zafar Arif Lohar Islamabad United All From Best Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Full security provided to local, foreign cricketer ..

Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ven ..

Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ventilator to Sindh Institute of ..

24 minutes ago
 PSL-9: Rizwan vows to give tough time to opponent ..

PSL-9: Rizwan vows to give tough time to opponent teams

24 minutes ago
 Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste

Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste

36 minutes ago
 Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner all ..

Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner allegations

36 minutes ago
 Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness ..

Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates

57 minutes ago
3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley

3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley

57 minutes ago
 LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signa ..

LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals

57 minutes ago
 UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR si ..

UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR situation in IIOJK

57 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad

CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad

57 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours

57 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 h ..

LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 hours

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports