PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars Set 196-run Target For Islamabad United
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Rassie van der Dussen scored 71 off 41 balls, Sahibzada Farhan made 57 off 36 balls and led their strong to a strong position in the first clash of PSL 9 season at Gaddafi Stadium.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars on Saturday set a target of 196 runs for Islamabad United in the first thrilling clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Lahore Qalandars made 195 runs against the loss of five wickets.
Rassie van der Dussen scored 71 off 41 balls and pushed his side to a strong position. Sahibzada Farhan scored 57 off 36 balls followed by Abdullah Shafique who could score 28 off 22 balls. Fakhar Zaman could contribute 13 runs off 13 balls while David Wiese made 14 runs off 8 balls.
For Islamabad United, Tymal Mills took two wickets for 45 runs, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah could get one wicket each. Faheem Ashraf did three overs, gave 40 runs but could not get any wicket. Similarly, Ubaid Shah and Imad Wasim also could not get any wicket.
Islamabad United earlier won the match and decided to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars.
In the evening, starting from 6:00 PM, fans not only witnessed spectacular fireworks but also enjoyed performances by renowned artists including Arif Lohar, Noori Band, and singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, the voices behind the HBL PSL 9 anthem.
Captains from all teams are enthusiastic about PSL, with Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan expressing his desire to lift the trophy this season. Having analyzed their mistakes from the previous season, they are eager to execute their plans effectively this time. Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan stated that they are commencing their campaign from their home ground in Multan, believing it to be the best way to start the season. Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam expressed readiness to become champions this season.
