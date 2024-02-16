PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars To Face Islamabad United On Feb 17
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2024 | 07:13 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) In the opening match of Pakistan Super League's Ninth Season, Lahore Qalandars will face Islamabad United at 7:30 pm in Gaddafi Stadium, here on Saturday.
Unveiling the HBL PSL 9 trophy in Lahore, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said that HBL PSL is entering its ninth season and the league continues to be a success story for Pakistan cricket.
Thanking all the participating teams and sponsors, he said HBL PSL connects to the hearts of people of Pakistan, who cherish every thrilling moment of the game.
