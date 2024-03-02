PSL 9: Match Between IU And QG Called Off Due To Rain
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:47 PM
Owing to heavy rain, the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi was also called off, and each team was awarded one point.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2024) Due to continuous rain in Rawalpindi, the HBL PSL 9 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators scheduled for Saturday (today) has also been called off.
Both the teams couldn't reach the ground because of the rain, and they were supposed to travel from the hotel to the stadium at 4:30 PM.
Each team has been awarded one point.
The doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at the Pindi cricket Stadium was completely washed out.
Earlier, due to heavy rain, the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi was also called off, and each team was awarded one point. It's worth noting that the series of heavy rain continued in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and waterlogging has occurred at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Recent Stories
Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral
US academics call on Punjab governor
77,000 kites confiscated this year
Rain to have salutary impact on wheat
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water
UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila
What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma
More Stories From Sports
-
Tentoglou retains indoor long jump title, Holloway cruises48 minutes ago
-
Qalandars, Zalmi share one point each as game called off due to rain1 hour ago
-
Swiss Gut-Behrami closes in on World Cup title with super-G win1 hour ago
-
National U19 footballer killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
Swiss Gut-Behrami closes in on World Cup title with super-G win1 hour ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win7 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium7 hours ago
-
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience7 hours ago
-
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl9 hours ago
-
Coleman outsprints Lyles for second world indoor 60m gold2 hours ago
-
Coleman outsprints Lyles for second world indoor 60m gold2 hours ago