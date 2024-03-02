Open Menu

PSL 9: Match Between IU And QG Called Off Due To Rain

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:47 PM

PSL 9: Match between IU and QG called off due to rain

Owing to heavy rain, the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi was also called off, and each team was awarded one point.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2024) Due to continuous rain in Rawalpindi, the HBL PSL 9 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators scheduled for Saturday (today) has also been called off.

Both the teams couldn't reach the ground because of the rain, and they were supposed to travel from the hotel to the stadium at 4:30 PM.

Each team has been awarded one point.

The doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at the Pindi cricket Stadium was completely washed out.

Earlier, due to heavy rain, the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi was also called off, and each team was awarded one point. It's worth noting that the series of heavy rain continued in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and waterlogging has occurred at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

