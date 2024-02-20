PSL 9: Multan Sultans Defeat Islamabad United By Five Wickets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Islamabad United set a target of 145 runs and tried their best to restrict Sultans from chasing it but Sultans won the match by five wickets and one ball remaining at Multan Stadium on Tuesday night.
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by five wickets on Tuesday night.
Islamabad United set a traget of 145 runs and fought well to restrict Sultans from chasing it. But Sultans struggled and chased it off five wickets, with one ball remaining.
Earlier, Sultans won the toss and opted to bowl first against Islamabad United in the fifth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 on Tuesday.
Multan started their PSL 9 campaign with a resounding 55-run victory over Kings, while United annihilated reigning champions Qalandars by eight wickets in the tournament opener.
Both teams would be eager to continue with the winning momentum, so we can expect a cracking contest tonight.
Playing XIs:
Multan Sultans: Muhammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey (vc), Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Ali, Olly Stone
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Ubaid Shah, Tymal Mills
