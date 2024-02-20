PSL 9: Multan Sultans Opt To Bowl First Against Islamabad United
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Both teams will be eager to continue with the winning momentum, so a cracking contest is expected tonight.
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bowl first against Islamabad United in the fifth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 on Tuesday.
Multan started their PSL 9 campaign with a resounding 55-run victory over Kings, while United annihilated reigning champions Qalandars by eight wickets in the tournament opener. Both teams would be eager to continue with the winning momentum, so we can expect a cracking contest tonight.
Playing XIs:
Multan Sultans: Muhammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey (vc), Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Ali, Olly Stone
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Ubaid Shah, Tymal Mills
