PSL 9:  Munro Helps Islamabad United To Beat Karachi Kings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM

The Kings set a 166-run target for Islamabad United which they successfully chased it in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Karachi stadium on Wednesday night.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday night.

Karachi Kings opted for the batting first and set 166-run target for Islamabad United for five. The Islamabad United bowling attack restricted the Kings from making maximum runs. Kieron Pollard scored 48 runs off 28 balls and remained not out. However other batters including Shan Masood, the captain, could not stay longer on the crease.

In response, Islamabad United successfully the target for the loss of three wickets.

Colin Munro emerged as the top scorer of the match as he made 82 runs off 47 balls, and pushed his side to win the match. Alex Hales contributed 47 off 35 balls. Agha Salman scored 25 off 17 balls and remained not out.

Shadab Khan, the Islamabad United captain, contributed 10 runs off 11 balls and also remained not out. They set a target of 170 run for three for Karachi Kings.

It was the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 which was played at Karachi Stadium. A large number of cricket reached the stadium and enjoy the first clash of the season.

Playing XIs:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Leus du Plooy, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabrazi Shamsi, Mohammad Amir Khan

