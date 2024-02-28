PSL 9: Munro Helps Islamabad United To Beat Karachi Kings
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM
The Kings set a 166-run target for Islamabad United which they successfully chased it in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Karachi stadium on Wednesday night.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday night.
Karachi Kings opted for the batting first and set 166-run target for Islamabad United for five. The Islamabad United bowling attack restricted the Kings from making maximum runs. Kieron Pollard scored 48 runs off 28 balls and remained not out. However other batters including Shan Masood, the captain, could not stay longer on the crease.
In response, Islamabad United successfully the target for the loss of three wickets.
Colin Munro emerged as the top scorer of the match as he made 82 runs off 47 balls, and pushed his side to win the match. Alex Hales contributed 47 off 35 balls. Agha Salman scored 25 off 17 balls and remained not out.
Shadab Khan, the Islamabad United captain, contributed 10 runs off 11 balls and also remained not out. They set a target of 170 run for three for Karachi Kings.
It was the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 which was played at Karachi Stadium. A large number of cricket reached the stadium and enjoy the first clash of the season.
Playing XIs:
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Leus du Plooy, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabrazi Shamsi, Mohammad Amir Khan
Recent Stories
Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif
Independent assembly members joined PML-N unconditionally: Shehbaz
Sindh cabinet to be formed in consultation with Bilawal, Zardari: Murad Shah
SPO announces successful completion of 30 years of dedicated services
Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable soci ..
Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Waziristan operation
PA approves Rs 358 bln grant as supplementary budget
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative
NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenge ..
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD
Four robbers arrested in Lahore
More Stories From Sports
-
Multan Sultans arrive in Karachi for PSL 9 matches2 hours ago
-
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
PTF's National Training Centre achieves ITF White Recognition Status3 hours ago
-
Japan target Olympic gold after beating North Korea to qualify4 hours ago
-
Root back in top 3 of ICC Rankings3 hours ago
-
National Kabaddi C'ship kicks off3 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win6 hours ago
-
Tri-Cricket Series, DG Sports XI beat Sports Writers by 11 runs7 hours ago
-
FIFA Series friendlies to commence in March4 hours ago
-
HEC Inter-Varsity Boys Tug of War Championship begins in City8 hours ago
-
National Bodybuilding C'ship on Thursday8 hours ago