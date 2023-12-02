PSL 9: Naseem Shah Joins Islamabad United
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 02, 2023 | 10:09 PM
Fast bowler Naseem Shah has joined the Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League-9 (PSL-9)
He came to Islamabad United in exchange for Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Junior, while Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Junior joined Quetta Gladiators.
In this regard, Naseem Shah also shared a picture of himself on Instagram, captioning it as: Destination, Islamabad.
Quetta also got Islamabad's first round platinum pick, while Islamabad got Quetta's third round platinum pick.