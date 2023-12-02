PSL 9: Naseem Shah joins Islamabad United

Fast bowler Naseem Shah has joined the Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League-9 (PSL-9)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Fast bowler Naseem Shah has joined the Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League-9 (PSL-9).

He came to Islamabad United in exchange for Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Junior, while Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Junior joined Quetta Gladiators.

In this regard, Naseem Shah also shared a picture of himself on Instagram, captioning it as: Destination, Islamabad.

Quetta also got Islamabad's first round platinum pick, while Islamabad got Quetta's third round platinum pick.