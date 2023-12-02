Open Menu

PSL 9: Naseem Shah Joins Islamabad United

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 02, 2023 | 10:09 PM

PSL 9: Naseem Shah joins Islamabad United

Fast bowler Naseem Shah has joined the Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League-9 (PSL-9)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Fast bowler Naseem Shah has joined the Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League-9 (PSL-9).

He came to Islamabad United in exchange for Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Junior, while Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Junior joined Quetta Gladiators.

In this regard, Naseem Shah also shared a picture of himself on Instagram, captioning it as: Destination, Islamabad.

Quetta also got Islamabad's first round platinum pick, while Islamabad got Quetta's third round platinum pick.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Quetta Exchange Islamabad United Instagram Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman reviews ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman reviews arrangements for Chrysanthemum ..

2 minutes ago
 L&D Fund operationalization needs massive scale up ..

L&D Fund operationalization needs massive scale up to meet global targets: Dr Su ..

2 minutes ago
 Alkhidmat Foundation commemorates International Da ..

Alkhidmat Foundation commemorates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

3 minutes ago
 Elections only option to avert economic crisis , s ..

Elections only option to avert economic crisis , says National Assembly Speaker ..

27 minutes ago
 ‘Salman Butt not part of my team,’ says chief ..

‘Salman Butt not part of my team,’ says chief selector

1 hour ago
 DC Kohat visits Khushalgarh joint check post

DC Kohat visits Khushalgarh joint check post

56 minutes ago
PU team clinches literary competitions' trophy

PU team clinches literary competitions' trophy

1 hour ago
 The Punjab University CEES 3-day int’l conferenc ..

The Punjab University CEES 3-day int’l conference on Dec 4

57 minutes ago
 PSH Blood Bank rescues 51,000 lives with 17,000 un ..

PSH Blood Bank rescues 51,000 lives with 17,000 units collected

1 hour ago
 Saira Peter mesmerises audience with her magical v ..

Saira Peter mesmerises audience with her magical voice at PNCA

59 minutes ago
 Bilawal greets people on Sindhi Culture Day

Bilawal greets people on Sindhi Culture Day

59 minutes ago
 Two murder convicts received death sentences in At ..

Two murder convicts received death sentences in Attock

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports