PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United opt to bat against Gladiators

The victory is important for both teams in tonight clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) In the opening Eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, Islamabad United won the toss against Quetta Gladiators on Friday night.

The match is being played at National Stadium Karachi.

Islamabad United decided to bat first against Gladiators.

The winner of tonight clash would need another victory to reach final, and the winner would face Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2. The winner in the Eliminator 2 would face Multan Sultans in the final which is due on March 18 at the same Karachi Stadium.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq