PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United Opt To Bat Against Gladiators
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2024 | 09:32 PM
The victory is important for both teams in tonight clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) In the opening Eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, Islamabad United won the toss against Quetta Gladiators on Friday night.
The match is being played at National Stadium Karachi.
Islamabad United decided to bat first against Gladiators.
The winner of tonight clash would need another victory to reach final, and the winner would face Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2. The winner in the Eliminator 2 would face Multan Sultans in the final which is due on March 18 at the same Karachi Stadium.
Squads:
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Recent Stories
Sindh University hosts seminar- Speakers urged women's empowerment through inclu ..
The Economic Challenges for the New Government
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan to retire on April 14
Sonko and Diomaye: Senegal's anti-establishment figureheads
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters
Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom, deal angers Swiss hard-right
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister
Climate: Carbon capture tech is booming, and confusing
MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check results here
Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad
LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details of cases
More Stories From Sports
-
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters27 minutes ago
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters1 hour ago
-
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 172 hours ago
-
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters2 hours ago
-
Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 20242 hours ago
-
UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw2 hours ago
-
Champions League quarter-final tie-by-tie guide3 hours ago
-
Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw3 hours ago
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters3 hours ago
-
Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league begins4 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win4 hours ago
-
Boxer Hamid Khan Swati gears up for World Championship with intensive training in UK4 hours ago