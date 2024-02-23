Open Menu

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi Elect To Bat First Against Multan Sultans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi which could not win the match so far is determined to fight hard for its victory against Multan Sultans at Multan Stadium on Friday.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 9th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 on Friday.

The match is being played at Multan stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi could not win a single match till today, and it is quite determined to ensure its victory against Multan Sultans.

(More to Come)

