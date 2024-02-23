PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi Elect To Bat First Against Multan Sultans
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Peshawar Zalmi which could not win the match so far is determined to fight hard for its victory against Multan Sultans at Multan Stadium on Friday.
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 9th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 on Friday.
The match is being played at Multan stadium.
Peshawar Zalmi could not win a single match till today, and it is quite determined to ensure its victory against Multan Sultans.
(More to Come)
