PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

(@Abdulla99267510)

Peshawar Zalmi which could not win the match so far is determined to fight hard for its victory against Multan Sultans at Multan Stadium on Friday.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 9th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 on Friday.

The match is being played at Multan stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi could not win a single match till today, and it is quite determined to ensure its victory against Multan Sultans.

(More to Come)