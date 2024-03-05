Open Menu

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi Elect To Bat First Against Multan Sultans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday.

The both sides are determined to show amazing performance in the 21st of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.

Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali

