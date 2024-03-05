PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi Elect To Bat First Against Multan Sultans
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM
The both sides are determined in the 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday.
The both sides are determined to show amazing performance in the 21st of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.
Playing XIs:
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali
Recent Stories
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi
AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..
SECP, ministry of education sign MoU to promote financial literacy
More Stories From Sports
-
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title12 minutes ago
-
PCB Chairman vows to make national team a force to be reckoned with28 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 hours ago
-
Bairstow under pressure in 100th Test after lean India series4 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record4 hours ago
-
NZC security delegation visits Pindi Stadium12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi to move to third position19 hours ago
-
3rd Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup golf tees off tomorrow19 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores20 hours ago
-
WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting, Bench Press Championship21 hours ago
-
Nooh Dastgir sets two national records as WAPDA wins powerlifting championship23 hours ago
-
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka first T20I scores23 hours ago