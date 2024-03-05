PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

(@Abdulla99267510)

The both sides are determined in the 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali