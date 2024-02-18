PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi Win Toss, Elect To Field First Against Quetta Gladiators
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2024 | 02:23 PM
It is the second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 which is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday (today).
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi won the toss against Quetta Gladiators and opted to field first in the second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday (today).
Two matches will be played today; in first match, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are facing each other, and in the second match, Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will clash at 7:00 PM in Multan.
On Saturday, Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions, faced defeat at the hands of Islamabad United. Islamabad United Captain Shadab Khan won the toss and invited Lahore Qalandars' captain Shaheen Afridi to bat first.
Lahore's openers Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan provided a solid start, scoring 67 runs in 6.3 overs.
Sahibzada Farhan went on to complete a half-century and partnered with van der Dussen, reaching a total of 89 runs. After Abdullah Shafique's and David Wiese's notable contributions, Lahore Qalandars set a target of 196 runs for Islamabad United.
Islamabad United, in response, scored 196 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the 19th over.
Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan remained unbeaten with 74 runs off 41 balls. Shadab Khan's innings included 5 sixes and 6 fours. Agha Salman remained not out with 64 runs off 31 balls, including 3 sixes and 7 fours.
Apart from them, Alex Hales scored 36 runs, and Colin Munro made 5 runs. The inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Super League 9 took place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, featuring performances by various artists including Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig. The opening ceremony showcased spectacular fireworks and a laser show. Pakistan Super League 9 will consist of 34 matches between six teams, including 7 double-headers. The final match of the event will be held on March 18th in Karachi.
