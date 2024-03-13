PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

The grand finale of Pakistan Super League Season 9 is scheduled for March 18th at the iconic National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) The playoff stage of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 is set to kick off at Karachi National Stadium tomorrow, Thursday. Today, there will be no matches in the ongoing tournament.

In the first playoff clash, Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi at 9:00 pm at the National Stadium Karachi.

Following this, Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in the second playoff match on Friday night at 9:00 pm, also at the National Stadium Karachi.

Following the two playoff matches, the finalist will be decided in a decisive fixture. The teams advancing to the final showdown will be revealed after the conclusion of these intense playoff battles.

