PSL 9 Playoff Stage Set To Start By Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:31 PM
The grand finale of Pakistan Super League Season 9 is scheduled for March 18th at the iconic National Stadium Karachi.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) The playoff stage of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 is set to kick off at Karachi National Stadium tomorrow, Thursday. Today, there will be no matches in the ongoing tournament.
In the first playoff clash, Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi at 9:00 pm at the National Stadium Karachi.
Following this, Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in the second playoff match on Friday night at 9:00 pm, also at the National Stadium Karachi.
Following the two playoff matches, the finalist will be decided in a decisive fixture. The teams advancing to the final showdown will be revealed after the conclusion of these intense playoff battles.
The grand finale of Pakistan Super League Season 9 is scheduled for March 18th at the iconic National Stadium Karachi.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan win DICC T20 World Cup 202437 minutes ago
-
Russia should not boycott Paris Olympics: sports minister2 hours ago
-
National Netball Championship in June2 hours ago
-
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message2 hours ago
-
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced5 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow19 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win19 hours ago
-
KK Club wins Inter Club Hockey Tournament19 hours ago
-
Sultans secure top spot in PSL 9 after beating Gladiators20 hours ago
-
Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence20 hours ago
-
Sundowns to face Young Africans in CAF Champions League20 hours ago
-
Tickets refund for HBL PSL 9 washout games to begin on Wednesday20 hours ago