Open Menu

PSL 9 Playoff Stage Set To Start By Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:31 PM

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

The grand finale of Pakistan Super League Season 9 is scheduled for March 18th at the iconic National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) The playoff stage of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 is set to kick off at Karachi National Stadium tomorrow, Thursday. Today, there will be no matches in the ongoing tournament.

In the first playoff clash, Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi at 9:00 pm at the National Stadium Karachi.

Following this, Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in the second playoff match on Friday night at 9:00 pm, also at the National Stadium Karachi.

Following the two playoff matches, the finalist will be decided in a decisive fixture. The teams advancing to the final showdown will be revealed after the conclusion of these intense playoff battles.

The grand finale of Pakistan Super League Season 9 is scheduled for March 18th at the iconic National Stadium Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League March Islamabad United Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

2 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

5 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

8 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

17 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

17 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

17 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

17 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

17 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports