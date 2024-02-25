Open Menu

PSL 9: Qalandars Opt To Bowl First Against Zalmis

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2024 | 06:55 PM

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

Tonight clash is decisive for the Qalandars who have been struggling even for their first win since the start of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in a decisive match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, tonight.

Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, could not win even a single match is in danger for its survival in the ongoing PSL 9 tournament. Zalmis under the captaincy of Babar Azam also needed to show good performance to improve its ranking.

Haris Rauf, the fast bowler of Qalandars, is out of the remaining matches because of dislocation of his shoulder. He got injured while taking catch during a match against Karachi Kings on Saturday.

Zalmi confidence must be high as they are coming in with the victory over Sultans in their last match by 5 runs.

Babar Azam is in great form and his role will be very crucial as we saw that he held the Zalmi's batting line. They played three, lost two and won one.

Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, *Babar Azam, +Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, +Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, *Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan

