PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Peshawar Zalmi led by Babar Azam fought well but could score 190 against 206 runs set by Islamabad United in the second thrilling clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2024: Peshawar Zalmi fought well but could not chase the target of 207 runs set by Quetta Gladiators in the second thrilling clash of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Peshawar Zalmi which won the toss and decided to bowl first could score 190 against 206 runs of Islamabad United.

Babar Azam stayed on the crease and he scored 68 runs but his struggle could not bear any fruit for Zalmis. Islamabad United won by 16 runs.

The impressive batting display was led by Jason Roy, who scored 75 runs off 48 balls, and Saud Shakeel, who contributed 74 runs off 47 balls, bolstering Peshawar Zalmi's position. Peshawar Zalmi posted a total of 206 runs, losing five wickets in the process.

Salman Irshad shone with the ball for Peshawar Zalmi, taking three wickets for 38 runs in his four overs. Luke Wood and Muhammad Zeeshan also managed to secure one wicket each.

The match, held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, marks the second encounter of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss against Quetta Gladiators and opted to field first.

Two matches will be played today; in first match, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are facing each other, and in the second match, Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will clash at 7:00 PM in Multan.

On Saturday, Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions, faced defeat at the hands of Islamabad United. Islamabad United Captain Shadab Khan won the toss and invited Lahore Qalandars' captain Shaheen Afridi to bat first.

Lahore's openers Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan provided a solid start, scoring 67 runs in 6.3 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan went on to complete a half-century and partnered with van der Dussen, reaching a total of 89 runs. After Abdullah Shafique's and David Wiese's notable contributions, Lahore Qalandars set a target of 196 runs for Islamabad United. Islamabad United, in response, scored 196 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the 19th over.

Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan remained unbeaten with 74 runs off 41 balls. Shadab Khan's innings included 5 sixes and 6 fours. Agha Salman remained not out with 64 runs off 31 balls, including 3 sixes and 7 fours.

Apart from them, Alex Hales scored 36 runs, and Colin Munro made 5 runs. The inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Super League 9 took place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, featuring performances by various artists including Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig. The opening ceremony showcased spectacular fireworks and a laser show. Pakistan Super League 9 will consist of 34 matches between six teams, including 7 double-headers. The final match of the event will be held on March 18th in Karachi.