PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators Opt To Bowl First Against Karachi Kings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 06:48 PM

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Karachi Kings

It is the 16th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 which is being played at National Stadium in Karachi tonight.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to field first against Karachi Kings at National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday (tonight).

It is the 16th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is being played at National Stadium.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Blessing Muzarabani

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sohail Khan, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed

