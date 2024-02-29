PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Karachi Kings

(@Abdulla99267510)

It is the 16th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 which is being played at National Stadium in Karachi tonight.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to field first against Karachi Kings at National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday (tonight).

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Blessing Muzarabani

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sohail Khan, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed