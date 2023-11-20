Open Menu

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators To Make First Pick In Player Draft

Muhammad Rameez Published November 20, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Quetta Gladiators will make the first pick in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 Player Draft as the Pick Order for the Player Draft has been finalised by the PCB. The flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March, 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Quetta Gladiators will make the first pick in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 Player Draft as the Pick Order for the Player Draft has been finalised by the PCB. The flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March, 2024.

The Karachi Kings and two-time champions Islamabad United will have the second and third picks while the fourth and fifth picks will be made by Peshawar Zalmi and the last season’s runners-up Multan Sultans respectively while winners of the past two editions Lahore Qalandars will finish the first round with the sixth pick.

The selection order for the first round for the Platinum category is determined by the inverse order of the previous season's standings. In order to make the Pick Order more equitable, a different franchise shall occupy the first pick in the first round of each category.

Quetta Gladiators will begin the Platinum picks, Karachi Kings will have the first Diamond pick, Peshawar Zalmi will have the opening Gold pick, Multan Sultans will have the first pick in the Silver category, Islamabad United will pick the first player in Emerging category and Lahore Qalandars will have the first Supplementary pick.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has already opened the registration window for foreign players.

Franchisees will now submit relegation requests for players before finalising retentions. Following the floating of relegation requests, all teams have the chance to match the player's base category. If the player's base category is not matched, they may be relegated to a category below their base category.

The HBL PSL 9 Draft is tentatively scheduled to take place in mid-December, immediately following the conclusion of the National T20.

