PSL-9: Rizwan Vows To Give Tough Time To Opponent Teams

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Multan Sultan Captain Muhammad Rizwan vowed to give tough times to opponent teams in PLS-9 by pursuing different strategies

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Multan Sultan Captain Muhammad Rizwan vowed to give tough times to opponent teams in PLS-9 by pursuing different strategies.

While holding a pre-match press conference here, Captain Multan Sultan Rizwan hinted that he was well aware of the weaknesses and strengths of Karachi King.

He however maintained that it was important for the top four players to perform in order to secure victory.

To a query, he stated that the players of Multan Sultan who joined other teams, made their decision by themselves.

Responding to a question, Rizwan stated that he always won love and respect from the people of Multan. About ground conditions, he stated the ground conditions were not only conducive for Multan Sultan but other teams also. "Spectators have pinned high hopes that is why I feel some pressure", he remarked in response to a question. We will follow all technicalities on the ground to give our best, he observed.

Rizwan also extolled Najam Sethi for performing an excellent role in the promotion of PSL. Rizwan also hoped that bowler Faisal Akram would be a good asset.

