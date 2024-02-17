PSL-9: Rizwan Vows To Give Tough Time To Opponent Teams
Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Multan Sultan Captain Muhammad Rizwan vowed to give tough times to opponent teams in PLS-9 by pursuing different strategies
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Multan Sultan Captain Muhammad Rizwan vowed to give tough times to opponent teams in PLS-9 by pursuing different strategies.
While holding a pre-match press conference here, Captain Multan Sultan Rizwan hinted that he was well aware of the weaknesses and strengths of Karachi King.
He however maintained that it was important for the top four players to perform in order to secure victory.
To a query, he stated that the players of Multan Sultan who joined other teams, made their decision by themselves.
Responding to a question, Rizwan stated that he always won love and respect from the people of Multan. About ground conditions, he stated the ground conditions were not only conducive for Multan Sultan but other teams also. "Spectators have pinned high hopes that is why I feel some pressure", he remarked in response to a question. We will follow all technicalities on the ground to give our best, he observed.
Rizwan also extolled Najam Sethi for performing an excellent role in the promotion of PSL. Rizwan also hoped that bowler Faisal Akram would be a good asset.
Recent Stories
DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi
Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab
Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ventilator to Sindh Institute of ..
Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste
Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner allegations
Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates
3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley
LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals
UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR situation in IIOJK
CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad
LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours
More Stories From Sports
-
2 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9 kicks off with glittering ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium3 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 hours ago
-
CCPO reviews PSL security arrangements4 hours ago
-
Bassino wins second Crans-Montana downhill, Gut-Behrami third5 hours ago
-
Kiagaoge Kang bags ITF World Jr title5 hours ago
-
PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings7 hours ago
-
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central contract9 hours ago
-
Kings to give tough time to Sultan: Mir Hamza22 hours ago
-
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina23 hours ago
-
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani23 hours ago
-
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated23 hours ago