PSL 9 set to kick off amid weather warnings

The meteorological department has issued forecasts indicating the likelihood of rain in the coming days.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 gears up for its commencement, concerns loom over potential weather disruptions.

Scheduled to launch in the provincial capital Lahore, Punjab, PSL Season 9 is poised to captivate cricket enthusiasts nationwide.

From the evening of February 17 through February 21, regions includingIslamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, and others brace for the onslaught of thunderstorms, lightning, and anticipated snowfall in the mountainous areas.

Additionally, isolated instances of scattered thundershowers remain a possibility during this period.

In the realm of PSL, Lahore Qalandars emerge as formidable contenders, having clinched victory in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, thereby securing a historic back-to-back triumph.

Under the dynamic leadership of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars have undergone a remarkable transformation, propelled by the strategic guidance of legendary cricketer Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United, the seasoned champions, reminisce on their victorious campaigns, notably clinching the inaugural PSL event in 2016, held in the United Arab Emirates. Despite their illustrious history, Islamabad United endeavors to reclaim former glory, having last tasted victory in the 2018 season.

Eyes are eagerly fixed on the opening ceremony slated for February 17, followed by the inaugural match. Continuing the cherished tradition, Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have lent their voices to the anthem for Season 9, infusing excitement and fervor among fans and players alike.