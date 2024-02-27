Open Menu

PSL 9: Sultans Opt To Bat First Against Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:16 PM

The victory is very important for Lahore Qalandars in this match for its survival in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 as it could not win even a single match so far.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie Van Der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Fayyaz, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

