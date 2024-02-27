PSL 9: Sultans Opt To Bat First Against Qalandars
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:16 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.
It is the 14th match of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, and the victory for Lahore Qalandars is crucial for survival in the tournament as it could not win even a single match so far.
Squads:
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie Van Der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Fayyaz, Zaman Khan
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
