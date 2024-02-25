PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

(@Abdulla99267510)

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2024) Multan Sultans set a target of 181 runs target for Quetta Gladiators in the 11th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.

Reeza Hendricks showed excellent performance as he scored 74 off 47 balls and led his side to a strong position. Mohammad Rizwan scored 51 off 42 balls while Tayab Tahir made 35 runs and remained not out. The Sultans made 180 runs for four.

For Gladiators, Mohammad Amir took two wickets for 46 runs while Akeel Hosein and Abrar Ahmed could take one wicket each.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali