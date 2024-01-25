PSL 9 Supplementary, Replacement Draft On Monday
Muhammad Rameez Published January 25, 2024 | 07:03 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The supplementary and replacement draft for the ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to be held on January 29 (Monday).
The replacement draft, which will be an online event, will see franchises name replacements for the players who are partially or fully unavailable, which include two players each from Gold, Silver, Diamond and Platinum categories, and one from the Supplementary category.
Separately, in the supplementary draft, each franchise will be allowed to add players to their squads in the third and fourth supplementary pick rounds.
The HBL PSL 9 will start from February 17 to 18 March, 2024 in four cities - Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the first match of the tournament while the final will be staged at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.
