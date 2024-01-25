Open Menu

PSL 9 Supplementary, Replacement Draft On Monday

Muhammad Rameez Published January 25, 2024 | 07:03 PM

PSL 9 supplementary, replacement draft on Monday

The supplementary and replacement draft for the ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to be held on January 29 (Monday)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The supplementary and replacement draft for the ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to be held on January 29 (Monday).

The replacement draft, which will be an online event, will see franchises name replacements for the players who are partially or fully unavailable, which include two players each from Gold, Silver, Diamond and Platinum categories, and one from the Supplementary category.

Separately, in the supplementary draft, each franchise will be allowed to add players to their squads in the third and fourth supplementary pick rounds.

The HBL PSL 9 will start from February 17 to 18 March, 2024 in four cities - Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the first match of the tournament while the final will be staged at National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi January February March Gold Silver Event From Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Police taking steps to control traffic rules viola ..

Police taking steps to control traffic rules violations, underage driving

5 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements of general election

19 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to eva ..

Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to evaluate combat readiness

21 seconds ago
 Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Turbat ..

Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Turbat Regional Election Commissioner ..

23 seconds ago
 Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ en ..

Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ engine of economic growth: Dr Go ..

25 seconds ago
 DC inspects construction of park

DC inspects construction of park

4 minutes ago
Seminars to stimulate vibrant discussions on elect ..

Seminars to stimulate vibrant discussions on election guidelines: Secretary Info

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Information, Interior ministers review a ..

Caretaker Information, Interior ministers review arrangements for elections

4 minutes ago
 Rs 633.3m fine imposed on 5679 power pilferers in ..

Rs 633.3m fine imposed on 5679 power pilferers in 140 days

4 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman visits KP Ombudsman Secretariat

Federal Ombudsman visits KP Ombudsman Secretariat

14 minutes ago
 VC SAU congratulates four graduates for outstandin ..

VC SAU congratulates four graduates for outstanding performance in competition

2 minutes ago
 Professor Butt highlights Kashmiris’ grievances ..

Professor Butt highlights Kashmiris’ grievances ahead of India’s Republic Da ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports