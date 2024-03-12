PSL 9: Tickets Refund For Washout Games To Begin Tomorrow
The refunds will take place between 13 March to 20 March, and any claim later than the set date will not be entitled to a refund.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) The PCB will start tickets refund tomorrow for the HBL PSL 9 washout games, which were abandoned on 2 March at the Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, at designated TCS centers in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore.
As communicated before, tickets purchased through TCS Express centers will require the buyers to present the original CNIC used for purchasing tickets, along with the physical tickets.
Refunds for tickets purchased online will directly be credited to the buyers’ respective bank accounts without the provision to present physical tickets.
Tickets purchased through a corporate entity will only be refunded to the corporate entity.
For more information on tickets refund, previous media release is attached here.
Given below is the detail of the designated TCS centers for tickets refund. Ticket buyers can visit them from tomorrow onwards between 9 am to 4 pm.
TCS Area Office Khanna, Rawalpindi
TCS Saddar Express Center, Rawalpindi
TCS Area Office I-9, Islamabad
TCS Area Office, Peshawar
TCS Gulberg Office, Lahore
