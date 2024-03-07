Open Menu

PSL 9: United Elect To Bowl Against Kings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2024 | 07:03 PM

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings

The both sides are excited for 24th clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Rawalpindi stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2024) In the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, Islamabad United has won the toss against Karachi Kings and decided to field first.

It should be noted that Islamabad United has played 8 matches so far, winning 3 and facing defeat in 4, while Karachi's team has played 7 matches, winning 3 and experiencing defeat in 4.

Playing XIs:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Matthew Forde, Hunain Shah, Tymal Mills

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Mir Hamza, Blessing Muzarabani

