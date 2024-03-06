PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight

(@Abdulla99267510)

The both sides are excited to lock horns in the 23rd clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at Rawalpindi stadium tonight.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Qalandars who could not win even a single match since the beginning of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 on February 17 is determined to ensure victory in the 23rd match tonight.

Islamabad United played seven matches in the event so far, won three of them. Qalandars played seven matches, faced defeat in 6 of them, with one match being washed out due to rain.

Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Tayyab Abbas

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees