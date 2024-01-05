Open Menu

PSL 9th Edition Schedule Unveiled

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 05, 2024 | 12:31 PM

The latest reports say that Karachi will host 11 matches, followed by 9 each in Lahore and Rawalpindi, and Multan hosting 5 matches. Notably, teams like Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, and Multan Sultans will participate in 5 home ground matches each.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2024) The approved schedule for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been revealed, featuring a total of 34 matches.

Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches each against Lahore and Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are nominated to play three matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi during the same period. The schedule for all participating teams includes a comprehensive break of 15 rest days.

Karachi Kings will showcase prominently in the night matches among the 9 encounters, while Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Multan Sultans are set for 8 night matches each. (Continued)

Peshawar Zalmi is scheduled to play 7 night matches. It is expected that teams will gather for practice sessions and matches on February 12, starting the following day and continuing until the 16th of the month.

It is crucial to note that this schedule is provisional and subject to adjustment after consultation with PSL franchises.

