UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSL Announces List Of Commentators For PSL-5 Playoffs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:39 PM

PSL announces list of commentators for PSL-5 playoffs

Former South Africa batsman and legendary fielder Jonty Rhodes, former England Fast bowler Dominic Cork and former England batsman Mark Butcher  will join Urooj Mumtaz, Bazid Khan and Ramiz Raja.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced a list of commentators for Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoff, the reports say.

Three foreign commentators who were part of the double-leg round-robin broadcast of Pakistan Super League are also in the list of commentators for remaining four matches of PSL.

Former South Africa batsman and legendary fielder Jonty Rhodes, former England Fast bowler Dominic Cork and former England batsman Mark Butcher are the foreign commentators.

Among Pakistani commentators, there were Urooj Mumtaz, Bazid Khan and Ramiz Raja.

Famous urdu commentator Tariq Saeed will be making his HBL PSL commentary debut while Fakhr-e-Alam will join again as the ground presenter for these four games.

In pre and post-match studio shows, former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Waqar Younis would join popular presenter Zainab Abbas for interesting discussions about PSL matches for the fans.

The schedule of the matches is as followed:

Multan Sultans take on Karachi Kings in the Qualifier, which will determine one of the two tournament finalists. Eliminator 1 will be contested between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

The team that loses the Qualifier will play the winners of Eliminator 1 in the Eliminator 2, to be played on Sunday.

The winner of the Qualifier will clash in the tournament final with the winners of the Eliminator 2 on Tuesday, 17 November.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Pakistan Super League Cork South Africa Lahore Qalandars November Sunday Karachi Kings National University Habib Bank Limited Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

SBP policies paying dividends: Mian Zahid Hussain

7 minutes ago

All to play for in HBL PSL 2020 playoffs

12 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 resumes with HD production

17 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Speaker KP assembly condoles sad demise of Chief J ..

14 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held, imported wine recovered

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.