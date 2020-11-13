PSL announces list of commentators for PSL-5 playoffs

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced a list of commentators for Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoff, the reports say.

Three foreign commentators who were part of the double-leg round-robin broadcast of Pakistan Super League are also in the list of commentators for remaining four matches of PSL.

Former South Africa batsman and legendary fielder Jonty Rhodes, former England Fast bowler Dominic Cork and former England batsman Mark Butcher are the foreign commentators.

Among Pakistani commentators, there were Urooj Mumtaz, Bazid Khan and Ramiz Raja.

Famous urdu commentator Tariq Saeed will be making his HBL PSL commentary debut while Fakhr-e-Alam will join again as the ground presenter for these four games.

In pre and post-match studio shows, former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Waqar Younis would join popular presenter Zainab Abbas for interesting discussions about PSL matches for the fans.

The schedule of the matches is as followed:

Multan Sultans take on Karachi Kings in the Qualifier, which will determine one of the two tournament finalists. Eliminator 1 will be contested between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

The team that loses the Qualifier will play the winners of Eliminator 1 in the Eliminator 2, to be played on Sunday.

The winner of the Qualifier will clash in the tournament final with the winners of the Eliminator 2 on Tuesday, 17 November.