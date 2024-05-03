PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 3rd, 2024) Naila Bhatti, the commissioner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has tendered her resignation, citing disagreements with the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) authorities, the sources familiar with the development said on Friday.

The sources said that Bhatti's resignation was acknowledged and was attributed to a decision to unresolved conflicts with PCB management.

Bhatti's departure marks another shakeup within the PCB hierarchy, as she had previously served as part of the team under former PCB chairman Najam Sethi.

Her exit underscores ongoing tensions within the cricketing administration, raises questions about the direction and stability of Pakistan's premier T20 league.

This development follows the recent resignation of Dr. Sohail Saleem, the PCB's Director of Medical and sports Sciences, who stepped down amidst controversy surrounding the injury management of Pakistani fast bowler Ehsan Allah.

Saleem's resignation, like Bhatti's, was accepted by the PCB, indicating a turbulent period for the board as it navigates internal challenges and strives for operational cohesion.