PSL confirms first-round pick order for 2021 season

The league says that two-time winner Islamabad United will have the first-round platinum picks this around.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) Pakistan Super League on Wednesday confirmed its first-round pick order of PSL draft 2021.

The first-round pick order of Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft was confirmed on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, PSL shared the pick order and announced that the two-time winner Islamabad United would have the first-round platinum picks this around.

Karachi Kings which appeared as champion this year would have the last pick of the first round of the draft while Multan Sultans would have second and PSL5’s runners-up Lahore Qalandars would have the third pick.

Likewise, Peshawar and Quetta Gladiators would have fourth and fifth pick respectively.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan had said earlier that PSL’s draft would be held in the first week of January while the tournament would start from Feb 20th to March 21st.