PSL Cricketers Upbeat For Women's League Exhibition Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2023 | 09:11 PM

PSL cricketers upbeat for Women's League exhibition matches

After the 23 action-packed HBL PSL 8 matches across the four cities of Pakistan and the 24th match in process, all eyes were on the upcoming Women's League exhibition matches to take place at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on March 8, 10 and 11

The women's matches would start at 2pm followed by the men's matches at 7pm. As 10 foreign players from seven countries will be a part of the exhibition matches, top players representing the six HBL PSL franchises are also all praise for the PCB's initiative for the soft launch of the Women's League.

Islamabad United right-arm pacer Hasan Ali said, "We all know how past editions of the HBL PSL have helped in unearthing talent for Pakistan. Similarly, I am hopeful, the talent will come forward in the women's cricket by hosting these exhibition matches.

Karachi Kings' all-rounder Shoaib Malik said, "I am thrilled to see the inclusion of women's league exhibition matches in the HBL PSL 8. It will provide a much-needed platform to showcase the immense talent and potential of women cricketers. This is an excellent opportunity to create a level playing field and encourage gender equality in sports.

Lahore Qalandars' left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman said, "This is a great initiative taken by the PCB to organise exhibition matches for the women cricketers.

As the HBL PSL matches helped our players grow and be selected for the national team, the Women's League will also provide the same opportunity to the women cricketers to play fearlessly and get a chance to represent the national side in the future.

Multan Sultans' opener Shan Masood said, "The hosting of exhibition matches is a huge step forward in women's cricket. As we have seen in the past how HBL PSL has helped in producing talented players for Pakistan cricket, I hope the exhibition matches will also play the same role for women's cricket.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam said, "My best wishes are with both sides playing in these exhibition matches. This is a huge opportunity for our women cricketers, the way they are been promoted and with the involvement of foreign players in these matches, it will provide a massive learning experience to our young women players. I urge the fans to support women's cricket the same way you support HBL PSL by coming to the ground and witnessing the great skills from the women players."Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said, "As the HBL PSL provided a chance to our local players to play this game, similarly, the exhibition matches are a start of a new era for women's cricket, where the young girls will come forward and take this game professionally.

