PSL Eighth Edition: PCB To Hold Deliberations Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2023 | 03:09 PM

The schedule of the tournament that has been finalized is likely to be announced tomorrow (Friday).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2023) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) will share the schedule of upcoming eighth season with PSL franchises and hold final deliberations over it on today.

The schedule which has been finalised is likely to be announced on Friday (tomorrow).

The latest reports suggested that the opening ceremony of HBL PSL 8 will take place in Multan International Stadium.

The league will start from February 13 to March 19 and will be played at four different venues, inlcuding National Bank Cricket Arena (NBCA) Karachi, Multan International Stadium, Pindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The draft for HBL PSL 8 took place on December 15, where teams finalised their squads for the upcoming season. PCB is expected to hold an in-house replacement draft in late January for players, who might be unavailable due to international commitments.

PCB was hoping to add Quetta as the fifth venue for the eighth edition of the PCB’s annual marquee event, however, now the board is instead planning to host just an exhibition match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Bugti Stadium, Quetta on February 5.

