PSL Faces Difficulties In Scheduling Next Season

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:59 PM

PSL faces difficulties in scheduling next season

PCB is finding it difficult to schedule the league in 2022 as IPL and a series against Australia  may possibly take place at the same time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) is facing a serious challenge of hosting either the Pakistan Super League for the 2022 season or hosting a series against Australia.

Pakistan Super League is beign shifted to April to May will cause trouble as the series against Australian team will also take place in February. February is usually fixed for PSL four last five years. Indian Premier League is also held during the same period. This possible clash of PSL and IPL would have impact on tournaments as many international players are part of both leagues.

That leaves, December 25 to February 15, as the only plausible window for PSL as the entire tournament takes 47 days to hosts. However, that is said to raise conflicts for international players who are committed to their national duties during this time of the year.

Besides it, venue issues would also arise during that period as the weather conditions of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi would be unsuitable for the matches, leaving Karachi as the only city to carry the weight of the entire series.

Now Dec 25 to February 15 is the only plausible widow for PSL.

