PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

Harry Brook and Muhammad Hafeez led the team for early recovery as the wickets fell down.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2022) Muhammad Hafeez led Lahore Qalandars to early recovery against Multan Sultans in the final match of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

Lahore Qalandars lost four wickets early but Muhammad Hafeez who made 69 runs against 45 balls.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first against Multan Sultans. There is a huge crowd at Gadafi Stadium and the spectators are much excited today.