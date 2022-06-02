UrduPoint.com

PSL Franchise Peshawar Zalmi Announces 4th Edition Of Zalmi Madrasa League

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 01:48 PM

The fourth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will be held in Azad Kashmir, Javed Afridi Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Zalmi Foundation

The fourth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will be held in Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, Azad Kashmir.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Zalmi Foundation Javed Afridi said that the fourth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will be held in Azad Kashmir from June 6 to 8.


Javed Afridi said that 4th Edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will give opportunity to Madaris Students of Azad Kashmir to express thier talent & also it will promote the message of peace & religious harmony.


Eight teams will participate in the tournament. These include
UC Strikers
NC Mavericks
Kashmir Tigers
HB Titans
Kotli United
Muzaffarabad Thunder
CB Patriots
CD Challengers
Earlier, three editions of Zalmai Madrasa League have been held in Peshawar, Miranshah and Quetta.

