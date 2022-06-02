The fourth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will be held in Azad Kashmir, Javed Afridi Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Zalmi Foundation

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022) PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League.

The fourth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will be held in Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, Azad Kashmir.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Zalmi Foundation Javed Afridi said that the fourth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will be held in Azad Kashmir from June 6 to 8.



Javed Afridi said that 4th Edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will give opportunity to Madaris Students of Azad Kashmir to express thier talent & also it will promote the message of peace & religious harmony.



Eight teams will participate in the tournament. These include

UC Strikers

NC Mavericks

Kashmir Tigers

HB Titans

Kotli United

Muzaffarabad Thunder

CB Patriots

CD Challengers

Earlier, three editions of Zalmai Madrasa League have been held in Peshawar, Miranshah and Quetta.