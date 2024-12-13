PSL Franchises At Odds Over Inclusion Of Star Foreign Cricketers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2024 | 02:46 PM
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) aims to invite star cricketers who were not selected for the IPL
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2024) Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are reportedly at odds regarding the inclusion of star foreign cricketers.
According to details, the 10th season of PSL is scheduled to take place between April 8 and May 19. Newly appointed CEO Salman Naseer has started making his presence felt through online meetings and other engagements.
The draft date has been set for January 11.
The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) aims to invite star cricketers who were not selected for the IPL. However, the maximum player salary in PSL is capped at $200,000, raising concerns among the board and some franchises that this amount may not attract high-profile foreign players.
A proposal for direct contracts, previously rejected by teams, might be reconsidered, allowing franchises to negotiate through agents.
Sources revealed that several foreign players’ agents approached franchises to inquire about payment structures.
While some teams oppose this approach and want top players to remain part of the draft, the PCB is reportedly in favor of securing pre-draft agreements with select players.
Player Acquisition Manager Shoaib Khalid had earlier resigned for educational reasons but was convinced by the board to continue part-time.
It has been reported that he has already contacted several star players, including David Warner.
However, allowing agent-mediated agreements could create competition among franchises. For example, if one team offers a player $400,000 and another is willing to pay $500,000, the player would naturally choose the higher-paying franchise.
This could lead to discontent among players selected at the draft’s $200,000 cap including Pakistani stars.
The sources suggested that the players like Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow might be available for PSL.
