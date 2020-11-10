PSL franchises hold practice sessions

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 franchises Karachi Kings, Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalandars held a practice sessions on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 franchises Karachi Kings, Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalandars held a practice sessions on Tuesday.

The Karachi Kings and Multan Sultan started their practice session at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center Karachi while Lahore Qalandars held a practice session at National Stadium Karachi.

Faisal Mirza, media manager of Karachi Kings, talking to APP, said that today was the first practice session of our team and on Wednesday our team will have a full practice session.

He said that some of the players in our team were busy playing matches against Zimbabwe due to which they could not attend today's session. He added that foreign cricketers Alex Hales, Chedric Wilton and Cameron Delport, who are part of the Karachi Kings, attended the practice session.

Haider Sultan Azhar, Media Manager, Multan Sultan said that our team Multan Sultan had practice at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center and on Wednesday our team will have a practice match with Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium. The team will play a practice match with Lahore Qalandars on Thursday.

He further said that foreign players of our team Ravi Bhopara, Rousseau, Adam have arrived. "Bradd Taylor and Jublingley have been added to the squad in place of our two foreign cricketers, Mahmudullah and James Vince, who were suffering from COVID-19, and these players will arrive by Wednesday morning, after which they will complete their quarantine," he said.

He said that Shahid Afridi has not been able to join yet for some reasons and hopefully he will also join by Wednesday morning.

Sameen Rana of Lahore Qalandars said that our team had done a practice session and all our foreign players have arrived. He said that Ben Dunk was in quarantine and his quarantine period was not over while all the other foreign cricketers have attended the practice session and all the cricketers were performing well.

It may be recalled that due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March, the last four matches of the Pakistan Super League were postponed and were now being held on November 14, 15 and 17 at the National Stadium, Karachi.